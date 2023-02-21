Appeal Court President Constitutes Election Tribunals For Lagos State

The President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, has constituted the Governorship/National and State Houses of Assembly Election Tribunal for the 2023 general election in Lagos State.

The tribunal will sit at the Rosaline Omotosho Courthouse in Ikeja.

This is contained in a statement dated Feb 21 and signed by the Secretary of the Tribunal, Aminu Ahmad.

Ahmad also said that the secretariat is now open to the public.

The statement reads: “This is to notify the general public that pursuant to the powers conferred on the Honourable President of the Court of Appeal, by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and the Electoral Act 2022, Hon. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, CFR, has constituted the Governorship Election Tribunal and National/State Houses of Assembly Election Tribunal for the 2023 General Elections in Lagos State.

Sequel to the above, the Hon. Chief Judge of Lagos, Justice Kazeem Alogba has graciously granted the use of the Rosaline Omotosho Courthouse as the venue for the two tribunals. The secretariat is now open.

“For any inquiry, the general public is hereby advised to contact the Registry/Secretariat of the Tribunal at the above-mentioned court address”.

On Nov. 7th, 2022, the Chief Justice of Nigeria had sworn in 277 members of the 2023 election petition tribunals. The judges then underwent capacity-building training at the National Judicial Institute (NJI) in Abuja.

The event was also used to unveil a Judicial Electoral Manual, a document the CJN and the President of the Court Of Appeal believe will enable the members of the Election Petition Tribunals to discharge their duties effectively and reduce conflicting judgments.