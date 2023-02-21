As You Work Hard For Me, I’ll Work Hard For Nigeria, Tinubu Tells Buhari

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, said President Muhammadu Buhari’s expected hard work for his bid in Saturday’s poll would benefit the country.

Tinubu made the declaration during a rally held at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere in Lagos State, serving as the grand finale of the APC presidential campaign.

Addressing Buhari, the former Lagos governor said, “Mr President, I have so much to say but I’ve kept you for too long and it’s not today. But I assure, as you work hard for me, I’ll work hard for Nigeria.

“As you give Nigerians the hope to renew their faith in their country, I will sustain that hope.

“Those who look helpless today will be helpful in this coutnry. All the agenda set in our programme – Renewed Hope manifesto – will be pursued diligently, vigorously, with all our energy.”