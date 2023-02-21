Boot Party Lagos Gov Candidate Steps Down For LP’s Rhodes-Vivour

Ahead of the March 11 governorship poll, the candidate of Boot Party in Lagos State, Wale Oluwo has stepped down for his Labour Party counterpart in the state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

Oluwo made the announcement on Tuesday at the Lekki residence of Chief Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere.

According to Oluwo, he believes that Rhodes-Vivour can execute his agenda and policies to better the lives of Lagosians.

He vowed that together with Rhodes-Vivour, the Boot Party in alliance with the Labour Party will dislodge the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the state.

Also, Adebanjo expressed delight at the development, and urged Nigerians to reject the status quo and align with the Labour Party both at the state and the national level.

Oluwo, a long-term ally of ex-governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) after he protested exclusion from the party’s governorship primary on May 26, 2022.

The former Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources during the Ambode administration later joined the Boot Party and emerged the governorship candidate in Lagos.