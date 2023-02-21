Court Dismisses Suit Seeking Sack Of IGP Baba

Justice John Omotosho of the Federal High Court Abuja has dismissed a suit seeking the removal of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, as the Inspector General of Police IGP.

The suit was instituted against President Muhammadu Buhari and four others by an Abuja activist, Micheal Idoko.

In his judgment, Justice Omotoso invoked section 7 (6) of the Police Act 2020 which put the tenure of office of any Inspector General of Police at four years.

The Judge held that the retirement of the IGP from the Nigeria Police Force has nothing to do with his appointment on the ground that the four years tenure is sacrosanct.

Justice Omotoso held that the plaintiff who claimed to be a social crusader has no jurisdiction in instituting the case under the guise of public interest.

He held that the plaintiff failed to establish having any peculiar or special interest over and above other Nigerians.

Specifically, Justice Omotoso described the plaintiff as a busybody and meddlesome interloper adding that he was not a serving police officer qualified for appointment or ever applied for IGP’s position and was denied.

Idoko, through his Counsel, James Onoja (SAN), had filed the suit challenging the legality of the continuous stay of the IGP in the office having served out his tenure.

The suit marked was subsequently dismissed without any cost against the plaintiff.