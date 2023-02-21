Explosion Rocks Administrative Block Of Okehi LGA Office In Kogi

An explosion has rocked the administrative office of the Okehi local government area of Kogi state.

The incident was confirmed by the State police command on Tuesday in Lokoja

The public relations officer, SP William Aya while briefing our Correspondent revealed that gunmen had stormed the Secretariat around 5 pm and planned the explosion that ripped through the administrative block of the Secretariat.

However, Aya said officers have been deployed to the area to ascertain the extent of the damages.

Also confirming the explosion, the state security Adviser Commander, Jerry Omadara said that the incident have been traced to saboteurs who wanted to cause panic during the election to prevent people from coming out to vote

He said that adequate security personnel have been deployed to the area while normalcy has been restored to the area

No Casualty Recorded

The Kogi State Government has condemned the explosion while stating that there was no recorded casualty as a result of the proactive measures anchored on the state’s iron-cast security architecture.

According to the state government, the security agencies have been charged to unravel the masterminds of the attack.

The Commissioner for Information and Communications in the state, Kingsley Fanwo, in a statement on Tuesday, said the government was on top of the situation and had immediately put in place further measures to keep the people safe before, during and after the elections.

“This is our responsibility to all Kogites irrespective of their political affiliations. Those behind this would be fished out and severely dealt with to serve as a deterrent to others in their league,” Fanwo said.

He called on residents of Okehi Local Government Area and indeed the entire Kogi Central Senatorial District to remain calm while urging parents to properly guide their children against being used as political thugs in the forthcoming elections.

“We call on parents to properly guide their wards against being used as political thugs in the forthcoming elections as Government will be unsparingly decisive in dealing with issues of political thuggery before, during and after the elections.

“We urge the people of Okehi and the entire Kogi Central to go about their normal businesses as Government has put machineries in place to guarantee their security. Kogi will continue to be the safest state in Nigeria.”

“Government will be unsparingly decisive in dealing with issues of political thuggery before, during and after the elections,” he stressed.