Federal High Court Begins Five-Day Break Over Elections

The Federal High Court of Nigeria will begin a five-day break from Wednesday in view of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

The Chief Judge of the Court, Justice John Tsoho directed the court’s justices to sit up till Wednesday, February 22 before proceeding on the break.

They are to resume on Tuesday, February 28 – three days after the polls.

The break will allow the judges to vote in the elections scheduled to elect the President and Vice President and members of the Senate and House of Representatives.

There will also be elections for state governors and state houses of assembly on Saturday, March 11.

By a letter dated February 20, 2023 and titled ‘Break for the 2023 general elections’, Justice Tsoho also announced that there would be one judge each available for each geo-political zone to hear urgent matters during the period.

The letter which was addressed to all of the court’s judges reads: “In view of the forthcoming 2023 general elections, Your Lordships are by this Circular letter permitted to observe a short break in order to perform your civic duties.

“Your Lordships are to sit up to Wednesday, 22nd February 2023 before proceeding on the break and shall resume work on Tuesday, 28th February 2023.

“The Administrative Judges in the Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt Judicial Divisions, shall ensure that a Judge is designated to cater for the North, South-West, South-South/South-East geo-political areas respectively, regarding urgent matters during the period.”