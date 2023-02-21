Kwankwaso Promises Free Education, Recruitment Of More Security Personnel

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso on Monday promised to implement free education from primary to tertiary level if elected president in Saturday’s election.

Kwankwaso also pledged to degrade insecurity by tripling the number of soldiers, the police, the Civil Defense Corps, and others.

He, however, decried the level of insecurity, economic downturn, poor road networks, and lack of qualitative education among other related challenges facing the country, which he said, NNPP has come to fix for the betterment of the lives of the masses.

Kwankwaso was speaking in Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State on Tuesday when he joined the grand finale of the campaign rally of the NNPP Funtua senatorial candidate, Babangida Talau held at the Aya Primary School.

“NNPP has come at a right time when masses of the country are in a difficult situation with growing rate insecurity everywhere especially here in Katsina, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, the northwest, and the entire North.

“We indeed need assistance and need strong people that can fix this country. Our country has reached a stage where everyone is feeling pain. There’s insecurity, economic downturn, poor road networks, lack of qualitative education, and other things which we hope this party will fix so that the masses will get relief.

“We are told that the majority of the county’s population constituting 133 million are in abject poverty with the recent policy of naira swap by the CBN which in effect pushed the poor people into the corner resulting in unnecessary difficulties and hunger. We assure to reverse the policy.

“We have a plan for security. We will surely triple the number of soldiers, the police, Civil Defense Corps including the DSS in the country.

“And in the area of education, we will ensure free education where children of the poor will stop payment of school and examination fees from primary, secondary, and university level.

“We are presenting you qualified candidates ranging from governor, senator, and house of representatives including state house of assembly.

“So, we will ensure security in Katsina and other northern states. The person who wants to become commander in chief of the armed forces of Nigeria was also the former minister of Defense,” he added.

In his remark, the NNPP governorship candidate in the state Mohammed Khalil urged the electorate to vote for NNPP candidates as ease has according to him come to Nigeria with Kwankwaso at the centre.