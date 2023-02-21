One Injured As Gas Explosion Rocks Delta

One person has been injured after a gas station exploded along the Effurun part of Warri-Sapele Road in the Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

The gas station identified as NELMIC Gas Plant, located opposite the Effurun Post Office, got up in flames on Monday night.

Police Public Relations Officer Bright Edafe confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Tuesday in a telephone conversation.

Eyewitnesses said the raging fire was fast spreading to neighbouring residential buildings and a popular church in the area, before the intervention of operatives from the fire service.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report but the authorities say they are doing all that is necessary to determine what transpired before the fire

It is believed that an unspecified number of persons were feared dead while several others sustained injuries from the fire explosion.