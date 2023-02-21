‘Privatisation Will Open Up Space For PPP’, Atiku’s Daughter Defends Father’s Policy

Hauwa Atiku-Uwais, the daughter of the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar says the privatisation agenda of her father will promote Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) and allow the government to focus on providing conducive climate for businesses in Nigeria.

Atiku-Uwais, who spoke on The 2023 Verdict, Channels Television’s special election programme on Tuesday, said her father wants to leave a good legacy for Nigeria hence his presidential pursuit.

She expressed optimism that her father will win the February 25 poll and argued that liberalisation and privatisation will open up the space for a PPP model that will accelerate development.

Atiku-Uwais said privatisation worked under the Olusegun Obasanjo administration when her father was the vice-president because it was handled well.

“In his covenant with Nigerians, he (Atiku) has consistently spoken about industrialisation and privatisation,” she said. “When you open up the space for the private sector to come in, we’ll have industries that can work, we have industries that generate money, pay taxes to the government, and enable the government to take care of its own business, diverting from the typical oil industry (dependence).

“For me, liberalisation and privatisation will open up the space for public-private partnerships with government and will enable the government to concentrate on what the government should concentrate on which is regularisation and implementation and providing enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

“Once the economy is open, you and I will see a fantastic difference and my father is a champion of that and he has said it over and over in his campaigns over the years and this hasn’t changed.”

Atiku-Uwais urged Nigerian youths relocating abroad to examine her father’s manifesto, noting that the manifesto contains solutions to the country’s challenges.