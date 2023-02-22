2023 Elections: NRC Suspends Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan, Other Train Services

Ahead of Saturday’s presidential election, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended train services in the country to enable Nigerians exercise their civic responsibilities.

The temporary suspension of train services will be from February 25 to February 27, 2023, the NRC said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement signed by the Corporation’s Deputy Director of Public Relations, Yakub Mahmood list the routes suspended to include the Abuja–Kaduna, Warri–Itakpe, Lagos–Ibadan, and the Iddo Lagos-Ijoko train services.

“However, the management assures the general public of the normal train services recommencement on Tuesday 28th February, 2023,” the statement added.

Train services have been suspended in parts of the country in the last one year after attacks and derailment.

On March 28, 2022 terrorists attacked a Kaduna-Abuja train, killed some passengers and kidnapped others who later regain their freedom. Also, on January 7, 2023, passengers waiting to board a train in Edo State were abducted but freed days later.

The Corporation had also suspended its Abuja-Kaduna services in January following derailment at the Kubwa Station.