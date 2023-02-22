2023 Elections: Obi Will Tackle Insecurity In First 100 Days – Retired Colonel

The Director of Security for the Labour Party, Col. Leo Abara (Rtd), has assured Nigerians that if elected, the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, will bring insecurity to a halt in his first hundred days in office.

“I can tell you that within the first 100 days of Obi Nigerians can travel freely on their roads; farmers can go into their farms freely, I am sure of that,” Abara said on Channels Television’s The 2023 Verdict on Wednesday.

On why he is confident that Obi will end the state of insecurity in the country, Abara said, “Because he has identified what is the problem of the security architecture, number two he has identified the various components of terrorism and he will be dealing with them. The security architecture concentrated on the foot soldiers that are being reproduced as they go. So once these four components are dealt with, terrorism will be a thing of the past.

He said the new security architecture under Obi will be in line with 21st-century threats and equipped with 21st-century weapons, adding that intelligence will be in real-time with every part of the country being covered including waterways, forests, borders and roads.

Noting that under the initial security architecture, banditry and terrorism are looked at as one big humongous monster, the retired Colonel said it, however, has layers.

According to him, Nigeria has wasted a lot of time on the issue because it has been fighting the foot soldiers alone, adding that Obi will come in as someone who understands the different layers of what is confronting the country and confront them as quickly as possible.

He noted that Obi is the only presidential candidate that has a security covenant with the Nigerian people having travelled around the 36 states and the FCT assuring the people of an end to insecurity.