2023 Elections: Osun Government Declares Friday Public Holiday

The Osun state government under the leadership of Senator Ademola Adeleke has approved Friday 24th of February as a public holiday for residents and indigenes to travel for Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday.

In a circular issued to the journalists by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon Teslim Igbalaye, on Wednesday stated that public servants are expected to utilize the opportunity to travel to their various villages to exercise their franchise.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke also urges all the residents to maintain law and order before during and after the general elections.

“This is time for all citizens to exercise their voting rights. The governor again appeals to all residents to be law abiding as they peacefully exercise their voting rights on Saturday and subsequent elections”, the SSG noted in the circular.