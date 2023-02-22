Kogi Govt To Forfeit Multibillion Naira Properties In Lagos, Abuja, Dubai

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has granted an order of interim forfeiture of 14 properties in Lagos, Abuja, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates all linked to the Kogi State Government.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo granted the order following an ex parte application filed and argued by counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo.

While moving the application before the court this morning, Oyedepo informed the judge that the properties, including the one in the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa in Dubai, UAE, were reasonably suspected to have been derived from unlawful activity.

Justice Oweibo also authorised the EFCC to confiscate the sum of N400million also linked to the state and recovered from one Aminu Falala.

Oyedepo further told the court that the N400m was reasonably suspected to have been derived from unlawful activity “and intended to be used for the acquisition of Plot No. 1224 Bishop Oluwole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.”

The judge also directed the (EFCC) to publish the order within 14 days for any interested party to show cause why the forfeiture order should not be made permanently.

Further details shortly…