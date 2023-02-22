Explosion Rocks Media House In Port Harcourt

A local media house in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has been attacked with explosives by armed assailants.

The facility housing Atlantic TV and Wish 99.5 FM in the Ozuoba area of Port Harcourt was reportedly attacked with dynamite, Improvised Explosive Devices, and ammunition at about 8:45 pm on Tuesday.

Confirming the incident via phone call, the owner of the outfit, Chinyere Igwe, who is also a member of the House of Representatives, said the generator house was damaged by the explosion.

READ ALSO: Explosion Rocks Administrative Block Of Okehi LGA Office In Kogi

He, however, said, “we have informed the police, some detachment of the police came and the DPO called to inform me today some bomb experts are coming for future investigations”.

The police are yet to officially comment on the situation with the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, not answering her phone, though she promised there would be a Press briefing later today.

It’s worthy of note that there were no casualties, and neither were there any injuries recorded at the scene.