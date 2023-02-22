Supreme Court Insists On Hearing Naira Redesign Suit 

The Supreme Court on Wednesday insisted that it will hear the consolidated suits instituted by the 10 state governments against the Federal Government challenging the implementation of the naira redesign.

At the proceeding, counsel for Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo, prayed the court to bar the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, from defending the respondents, arguing that the “issue of contempt, supersedes issue of jurisdiction”.

Responding, however, Justice John Okoro, who is heading a seven-man panel of the apex court, said, “You are not a stranger to this country. We don’t want a situation where the judiciary will be a scapegoat. We refuse to be the scapegoat”.

“We are hearing this matter today. We don’t intend to keep this matter longer… whether they obey it or not”.

Expectations are high as the Supreme Court consolidated the suit on Wednesday.

Now, the plaintiffs in the suit are the Attorneys General (AGs) of Kaduna, Kogi, Zamfara, Ondo, Ekiti, Katsina, Ogun, Cross River, Sokoto, and Lagos states while the defendants are the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), as well as the AGs of Bayelsa and Edo states.