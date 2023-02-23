2023 Elections: Obi Restates Pledge For A New Nigeria, Thanks ‘Obedients’, Others

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has reiterated his commitment to a new Nigeria if elected in Saturday’s keenly contested election.

Commemorating the end of campaigns in accordance with the electoral law, Obi penned his final message to his supporters on Thursday, promising that he and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, would “with our soul, mind, and body” be deeply committed to “A New Secured, United and Prosperous Nigeria!”

He added, “We sincerely thank all Nigerians particularly the ‘Obedients’ and all our supporters across the country for their abiding faith in us. We commit and pledge to pursue and exceed your expectations for a New Nigeria.”

The former Anambra governor also appreciated the LP members and leadership as well as “other committed Nigerians like Professor Pat Utomi” who made his nomination possible.

“On deep reflection, I am eternally grateful to God for the decision to join Labour Party and to offer myself to serve and lead a New Nigeria!”

Reminiscing on the campaign trail, he said his heart was filled with great concern but also joy and hope.

“We experienced genuine love and we felt overwhelmed by abundant and immeasurable blessings of God, on every part of our beloved country Nigeria. We felt the unparalleled zeal and energy for survival and the desire for a productive economy across the 36 states of Nigeria.

“I was equally very sad and most concerned! Sad as the above opportunities are being lost principally due to bad leadership and governance in a country of immense potential,” he stated.

The LP presidential candidate expressed his sadness over the death of several of the party’s supporters and nominees in the election, including the senatorial candidate for Enugu East, Oyibo Chukwu, who was murdered on Wednesday.

