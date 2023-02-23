2023 Elections: Police Order Restriction Of Movement, Ban VIP Aides, Escorts

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali has ordered the restriction of vehicular movements across Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“Consequent to the first part of the 2023 General Elections – the Presidential and National Assembly Elections – scheduled to hold on Saturday 25th February 2023 across all States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, NEAPS, FDC, CFR, has ordered a restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation, from 12 am to 6 pm on election day with the exception of those on essential services such as INEC officials, electoral observers, ambulances responding to medical emergencies, firefighters, etc,” Force spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi said in a late Wednesday statement.

[READ ALSO] 2023 Elections: FG Aware Of Plots To Use Naira Scarcity To Ignite Civil Unrest, Says NSA

He explained that the move became necessary so as to ensure a secure environment for the 2023 elections and the management of law and order.

The IGP also restricted security aides and escorts from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centres during the elections.

The police warned that “anyone found flouting this directive will be severely sanctioned. He emphasizes that only security personnel specifically assigned to election duties are to be seen within and around the designated election booths and centres.

“Also, the ban on the unauthorized use of sirens, revolving lights, covered number plates, and tinted glasses is still in force, and violators would be sanctioned appropriately. All State-established and owned security outfits/organizations, quasi-security units, and privately-owned guard and security outfits are also barred from participating in election security management.”

The police chief who empathised with Nigerians over the development called on voters to be law-abiding and turn up at their polling units on Saturday.

“He however warns that the Force will deal decisively with any individual(s) or group(s) that might want to test our common resolve and might to ensure a peaceful election,” the statement further quoted the IGP as saying.

“The IGP, therefore, enjoins all citizens to shun vote buying, vote selling, hate speech, misinformation, and disinformation, snatching of ballot boxes, and other criminal act(s) as the Force and other security agencies will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all violators of extant laws, most especially the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended), are brought to book.”