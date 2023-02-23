2023 Elections: Voters Not Allowed To Enter Voting Cubicle With Phones – INEC

Ahead of the upcoming general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) maintains that voters are prohibited from going into the voting cubicle with their phones.

The Chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, said this while expressing concern about vote buying at the maiden briefing on Thursday.

He, however, said he is hopeful that the vices will be dealt with

[READ ALSO] 2023 Elections: 87m PVCs Collected So Far, Says INEC

Noting that all materials have been distributed to states, he said the sensitive materials are currently being delivered to local government areas. He said that nonsensitive materials were deployed two months ago.

The INEC Chairman reiterated that 240 polling units do not have voters, and also said that staff to be deployed for the elections have been trained.

Also at the briefing, Yakubu disclosed that 87 million Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) have so far been collected ahead of the upcoming general elections.

He noted that the current voter register contains over 94 million voters, but stated that the Commission will continue to clean it up with technology going forward.

The INEC chairman further revealed that 1,642,385 polling units and collation centre agents of political parties will participate in the elections.

He also disclosed that the Commission has fully recovered from the recent attacks on her facilities in some states.

According to Yakubu, the daily briefing is to update stakeholders as events unfold ahead of and during the election.