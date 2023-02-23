Biafra Agitator Simon Ekpa Arrested In Finland

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated February 23, 2023
simon-ekpa-arrested
Photo: MARKKU NISKANEN / HS

 

Security operatives in Finland have arrested pro-Biafra agitator Simon Ekpa. 

Ekpa was arrested by the police in his residence in the Lahti area of the country, a Finnish paper Helsingin Sanomat reported Thursday.

The separatist has repeatedly declared that there will be no elections in the South-East region of the country and insisted on the observance of a sit-at-home every Monday in the area to protest the detention of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

The killings in the South-East have been repeatedly linked to the sit-at-home in the area.

But IPOB  has distanced itself from the Finland-based Ekpa who was reportedly billed for an interview before his arrest.

