Five Feared Killed As Gunmen Attack LP, PDP Convoys In Enugu

At least five persons have been feared dead as gunmen attack a Sienna bus belonging to the Labour Party candidate for Enugu East Senatorial District Barr Oyibo Chukwu.

The incident happened around Ekotu, Amechi Awkunanaw in Enugu South Local Government Area, Enugu State late Wednesday.

An eyewitness stated that the bus which the candidate uses for his campaign was set ablaze with people in it burnt beyond recognition.

It is not yet clear whether the candidate was among the victims.

In the same area, hoodlums also attacked the campaign bus the House Of Representatives candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North/South Federal Constituency of Hon. Ofor Chukwuegbo, killing the driver and burning him together with the vehicle.

It is not clear whether he was the only person in the vehicle.

The police are yet to make an official statement regarding these incidents as of the time of filing this report.