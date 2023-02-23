Naira Redesign Policy Brought ‘Enormous Hardship’ To Nigerians – Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has empathized with Nigerians over the “hardship” they are experiencing because of the implementation of the currency redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

In a statement he personally signed, the Senate President said though the policy has merits, its implementation gap unfortunately brought enormous hardship upon citizens across the country.

He, however, assured Nigerians that with appropriate intervention by the government and the collaboration of all stakeholders, the hardship will soon fade away and normalcy restored to their daily livelihoods.

Lawan also urged Nigerians to conduct themselves peacefully during the upcoming general elections.

He called for a large turn up at their polling units on the appointed days to responsibly exercise their civic responsibility and democratic right to elect their governments and representatives in Parliament at the State and Federal levels.

The Senate President appealed to the people to eschew violence and instead make these elections a celebration of democracy in the country.

He reminded them that Nigeria is the only country that they have and encouraged them to play their parts in sustaining its peace, unity, and progress at all times.