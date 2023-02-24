2023 Elections: Justify Citizens’ Confidence, Ooni Urges INEC

The Ooni of lfe, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to justify citizens’ confidence in the commission with credible, transparent and acceptable elections.

The monarch also called on citizens, particularly youths to be civil, law-abiding and eschew all forms of violence that might undermine the credibility of the exercise.

Oba Ogunwusi who is the co-chairman, National Traditional Council of Nigeria made this known on Friday while addressing newsmen at his palace in Ile-Ife, Osun State over his desire for successful polls in the nation.

The monarch, who expressed empathy with Nigerians on challenges occasioned by the naira notes redesign policy and fuel scarcity, said citizens should prioritise love the country as they perform their civic rights during the elections.

He implored politicians to refrain from voter’s intimidation just as he urged security agencies to be patriotic, not taking side or bullying voters but to discharge their assignments with high degree of professionalism during the elections process

The Ooni equally urged fellow traditional rulers across the country to be apolitical, maintain neutrality, and allow their subjects to vote for any party or candidate of their choice.