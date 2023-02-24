2023 Elections: Katsina Police Arrest Party Agents Over Plot To Hack Portal 

Police in Katsina State have paraded and detained at least fifteen (15) party agents suspected of plotting to hack into the Presidential and National Assembly elections results portal.

The spokesman of the Katsina State Police Command SP Gambo disclosed this to reporters at the State Police Command Headquarters on Friday evening.

[READ ALSO] 2023 Election: Buhari Lands In Daura, Katsina State For Polls

He explained that the suspects were arrested with several electronic gadgets, laptop computers, and other tools. The Police are conducting an investigation into the case and the outcome of the probe will be made public, he said.

“We don’t want to jump the gun. We invited experts and they are doing their work to see the system to ascertain actually what is in the place because of its sensitivity,” he added.