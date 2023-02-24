Lagos Forex Community Benefits From OctaFX’s Industry-Leading Expertise, Support

OctaFX, a leading global forex broker, made its second offline appearance in 2023 at the third edition of the Lagos Tech Fest Conference, which was held on February 15th at the Landmark Event Center in Lagos State, Nigeria.

The event convened a diverse group of experts from the technology industry in the region for a one-day conference focused on technology, as well as exhibitions and networking opportunities.

OctaFX was the headline sponsor of this event. The conference had five different sessions: fintech, keynote, investment, fireside chat, and workforce & talent. Each session had panel discussions that were designed to provide attendees with a deeper understanding of the various topics. OctaFX’s participation in the event provided the forex community with an opportunity to learn more about forex trading and how it is transforming investment opportunities in the digital era.

Ambrose Ebuka, OctaFX’s brand ambassador and forex expert, was the keynote speaker at the conference. His speech was titled “How Forex Trading is Revolutionizing Investments in the Digital Era,” and it was well-received by the audience. During his presentation, Ambrose discussed the growth of forex trading, including the technology tools and platforms used for market analysis and trend predictions. He also shared real-life success stories of forex traders and their investment strategies, providing attendees with valuable insights into how to make successful trading strategies.

In addition to delivering a captivating keynote speech, OctaFX set up an interactive education booth at the conference. Through a series of engaging webinars and YouTube videos tailored to beginners, OctaFX’s educational content helped attendees develop their skills and gain valuable insights into the world of forex trading. Beginners were offered guides to help them advance in their forex careers.

Overall, the Lagos Tech Fest Conference was an important event for the forex community. It offered a unique opportunity for the forex community to explore the intersections between technology and finance, particularly in the context of the African market. OctaFX’s participation in the conference helped to strengthen its presence in the region. It provided a platform for the broker to connect with potential clients and reinforced its commitment to providing existing clients with the knowledge they need to make informed trading decisions.

OctaFX is a global broker providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and a variety of services already utilised by clients from 150 countries who have opened more than 22 million trading accounts. Free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools they provide help clients reach their investment goals.

The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charity and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities and small to medium enterprises.

In Nigeria, it managed to capture the ‘Best ECN Broker 2021’ award from World Finance and the ‘Best Forex Broker Nigeria 2022’ award from Global Banking & Finance Review.