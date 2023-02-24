Soldiers Intercept N2m Cash Being Transported To Politician In Gombe

Troops of 33 Artillery Brigade Operation Safe Conduct deployed to Alkaleri in Bauchi State have apprehend one Hassan Ahmad who was in possession of the sum of two million naira cash in both old and new currencies amidst the cash crunch being witnessed in the country.

The suspect who was arrested on Friday handed was handed over to the Bauchi State Office of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Ahmad was in possession of N900,000 cash in new naira notes and N1.1 million in old naira notes and the funds were being conveyed in a tinted black Hilux vehicle with registration number JMA 85 AZ.

The funds, which were packed in a “Ghana Must Go” bag, comprise six bundles of one thousand naira new notes of N600,000; six bundles of five hundred naira new notes of N300,000, and old two hundred naira notes of N1.1 million.”

ICPC says the suspect has confessed that the funds were being moved to Gombe State for a politician.

Further investigations by the Commission are ongoing.