2023 Elections: APC National Chairman Adamu Loses Unit To Peter Obi

While the Labour Party’s candidate, Mr Peter Obi raked in 132 votes, Mr Bola Tinubu of the ruling APC polled 85 votes.

By Halima Gayam
Updated February 25, 2023
This photo taken on March 26, 2022, shows Senator Abdullahi Adamu at the venue of the APC national convention in Abuja. Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

 

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, on Saturday lost his polling unit to Labour Party in the presidential elections.

His polling unit is GRA A1, Angwan Rimi ward in Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The APC Candidate in the presidential elections, Bola Tinubu polled 85 votes while Labour Party’s candidate, Mr Peter Obi raked in 132 votes.

In the National Assembly polls, the ruling party also lost to the Social Democratic Party (SDP)

The SDP polled 184, the APC got 55 votes and LP had 42 for the Senatorial elections. For the House of Representatives, the SDP had 159 votes, LP raked in 30 votes and APC got 46 votes.

