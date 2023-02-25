2023 Elections: Baba-Ahmed Loses Polling Unit To PDP

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed, has lost his polling unit to Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In the result announced by the Presiding Officer of Polling Unit 021 at Tudun Wada Ward, the PDP scored 102 votes while the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled a total of 99 votes to come second.

The Labour Party came a distant third with 54 votes while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) got 11 votes.

The total number of accredited voters was 272.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State delivered his polling unit to the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in Saturday’s presidential election.

In the election result declared by the Presiding Officer of El-Rufai’s polling unit 024 at Ungwan Sariki ward 7, in Kaduna North Local Government Area, the APC presidential candidate scored 173 votes to defeat Atiku who polled 134 votes.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party scored three votes while NNPP’s Rabiu Kwankwaso got 20 votes.