2023 Elections: Govs Buni, Bello Cast Votes, Express Satisfaction With Process

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni and his Niger counterpart, Abubakar Bello, have cast their votes in the ongoing presidential and national assembly elections.

While Buni cast his vote at Buni Gari Lawanti Polling Unit in the Gujba Local Government Area of the state, Bello cast his at his country home in Kontagora.

Speaking to journalists, Buni commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the timely commencement of the exercise.

He also expressed delight with the large turnout of voters to exercise their civic duties and urged the people to conduct themselves peacefully for a successful exercise.

READ ALSO: El-Rufai Votes, Decries Low Turnout Across Kaduna

In his remark, Governor Bello said that the use of Biomodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) has made the system simpler and commended the process.

“The BVAS is nothing to worry about. With regards to ease of casting your votes, the entire process apart from waiting in the queue is less than two-three minutes and I think that is fine.

“I am highly impressed with the technology, I thought it would be a complicated exercise, but it appears to be a very simple exercise and straightforward”, he said.

Bello who is contesting for Niger North Senatorial (Zone C), urged the electorate to remain calm, tolerant, and conduct themselves in a peacefully manner throughout the entire election process.

He added that with the report he was receiving from the neigbouring local government areas, there is a large turnout in the rural areas more than urban areas.

The governor is optimistic that the turnout would improve in the urban centres as the process continues.

Elections in Kontagora at the time of the report were going on peacefully with the presence of security personnel at strategic locations.