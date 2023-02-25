2023 Elections: Labour Party Raises Alarm Over INEC’s Failure To Upload Presidential Election Results

Labour Party (LP) has accused some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of colluding with certain security agencies to stall the upload of results to the Commission’s central server.

The party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure, raised the alarm in a statement on Saturday evening, as voting in the presidential and National Assembly elections nationwide began to wind down.

“It has come to the attention of the national leadership of the Labour Party on the electoral impunity going on in Lagos and Delta states after today’s presidential and national assembly elections where the results of the presidential elections collated in various polling units in the states are not being uploaded to the Central Server,” he said.

“The party is alarmed that some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in connivance with the security agencies, including the Police are claiming that the BVAS deployed in most polling units have suddenly developed fault and therefore cannot be used to upload results emanating from the polling units.”

READ ALSO: 2023 Elections: Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, Kwankwaso Vote In Bid To Become Nigeria’s Next President

Abure cited incidents in Lagos State, including areas such as Agege, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Surulere, and Ibeju Lekki.

He decried that “results show that Labour Party won convincingly,” adding that “similar manipulation” was recorded in Delta State across “most collation centres”.

The statement added, “The claims by INEC officials that the BVAS suddenly developed fault and could not be used to upload results of the presidential election could only be a tale from the moonlight.

“We have refused to buy the falsehood. We ask, is it not thesame BVAS that was used to upload the results emanating from the Senate and House of Representatives election that is used for the presidential election? How did they all suddenly developed fault?”

Yiaga Decries Delay

Similarly, Yiaga Africa expressed concern over the delay in uploading polling unit results for the presidential election on INEC’s Election Result Portal.

According to the civil society organisation, no result was uploaded after voting and counting ended in several polling units as of 7 pm on election day.

“Yiaga Africa is deeply concerned with the delay in uploading polling unit results for the Presidential election on the INEC Election Result Portal. As at 7pm on election day, no result was uploaded after voting & counting ended in several polling units,” the post read.

Update: Yiaga Africa is deeply concerned with the delay in uploading polling unit results for the Presidential election on the INEC Election Result Portal. As at 7pm on election day, no result was uploaded after voting & counting ended in several polling units #NigeriaDecides2023 pic.twitter.com/kmrmwTayW8 Advertisement — Yiaga Africa (@YIAGA) February 25, 2023

See the full statement by Labour Party below: