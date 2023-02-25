2023 Elections: Katsina PDP Senatorial Candidate Lauds INEC, Cashless Policy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial candidate of Katsina Central, Hon. Sirajo Aminu Makera has lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the conduct of the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Hon. Makera also expressed hope that PDP is going to win every political seat not only in Katsina State but also in the country at large.

He stated this on Saturday after he cast his votes at the Makera 017 polling unit located in the Dutsinma Local Government Area of the State.

He believed that from the look of things, the 2023 general elections will bring about positive change to the country, adding that the current naira swap policy has helped greatly in reducing vote buying to the barest minimum.

“INEC has done a very good job and the election process is going on smoothly. The turnout was impressive as well. The expectation in the faces of the masses shows that they are very hopeful that; this election will bring about positive change to the country. We pray that God will make it possible.

“The cashless policy has helped a lot in reducing vote buying to the barest minimum. We should give credit to INEC they have done a very good job,” he explained.