2023 Elections: Obi Wins In Aso Rock Polling Unit

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has won the first polling unit (PU) to be declared in the Aso Rock, Abuja vicinity.

At PU 131, which is one of the several units around the premises, he polled 17 votes to beat the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu who got six votes, and their counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who garnered three votes.

Earlier, Obi cast his vote at polling unit 19 in the Agulu area of the Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State in Nigeria’s South-East geopolitical zone.

Obi and his wife Margaret cast their vote around 11:45 am on Saturday after following the voting queue for about 30 minutes.

Addressing reporters after he voted, Obi said the process was “seamless”.

Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State from 2006 to 2014, is popular among youths. Many pre-election polls have predicted victory for the 61-year-old businessman who is running alongside Kaduna-based Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Results from ten polling units around Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja

Presidential Election

ONE

PU 121 –

APC – 31

PDP – 32

NNPP – 1

LP – 58

AA – 1

Invalid – 3

TWO

PU 131

APC – 6

PDP – 3

NNPP – 1

LP – 17

Invalid – 2

Total = 29

THREE

PU 130

APC – 26

PDP – 24

LP – 113

FOUR

PU 126

LP – 42

APC – 11

PDP – 12

FIVE

PU 128

LP – 12

APC – 1

PDP – 0

SIX

PU 122

LP – 105

PDP – 16

APC – 29

SEVEN

PU 06

LP – 8

APC – 5

PDP – 2

EIGHT

PU 123

LP – 86

APC – 44

PDP – 21

NINE

PU 021

LP – 194

APC – 94

PDP – 70

ZLP – 8

BOOD – 1

AA – 2

AAC – 1

ADC – 2

NNPP – 2

SDP – 1

ADP – 2

YPP – 1

Invalid – 6

TEN

PU 022

AA – 1

ADC – 1

NNPP – 7

AAC – 1

APP – 1

ZLP – 3

APC – 71

PDP – 78

LP – 174