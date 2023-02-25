2023 Elections: Obi Wins In Aso Rock Polling Unit

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has won the first polling unit (PU) to be declared in the Aso Rock, Abuja vicinity.
At PU 131, which is one of the several units around the premises, he polled 17 votes to beat the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu who got six votes, and their counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who garnered three votes.
Earlier, Obi cast his vote at polling unit 19 in the Agulu area of the Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State in Nigeria’s South-East geopolitical zone.
Obi and his wife Margaret cast their vote around 11:45 am on Saturday after following the voting queue for about 30 minutes.
Addressing reporters after he voted, Obi said the process was “seamless”.
Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State from 2006 to 2014, is popular among youths. Many pre-election polls have predicted victory for the 61-year-old businessman who is running alongside Kaduna-based Datti Baba-Ahmed.
Results from ten polling units around Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja
Presidential Election
ONE
PU 121 –
APC – 31
PDP – 32
NNPP – 1
LP – 58
AA – 1
Invalid – 3
TWO
PU 131
APC – 6
PDP – 3
NNPP – 1
LP – 17
Invalid – 2
Total = 29
THREE
PU 130
APC – 26
PDP – 24
LP – 113
FOUR
PU 126
LP – 42
APC – 11
PDP – 12
FIVE
PU 128
LP – 12
APC – 1
PDP – 0
SIX
PU 122
LP – 105
PDP – 16
APC – 29
SEVEN
PU 06
LP – 8
APC – 5
PDP – 2
EIGHT
PU 123
LP – 86
APC – 44
PDP – 21
NINE
PU 021
LP – 194
APC – 94
PDP – 70
ZLP – 8
BOOD – 1
AA – 2
AAC – 1
ADC – 2
NNPP – 2
SDP – 1
ADP – 2
YPP – 1
Invalid – 6
TEN
PU 022
AA – 1
ADC – 1
NNPP – 7
AAC – 1
APP – 1
ZLP – 3
APC – 71
PDP – 78
LP – 174