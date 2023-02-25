2023 Elections: Okonjo-Iweala Laments As INEC Officials Delay In Showing Up

The Director General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has lamented over the late arrival of INEC officials to various polling units including hers.

In a tweet, the former minister of finance said she has been waiting at herv polling station in her village for about an hour and the INEC officials are no where to be found.

According to her post on Twitter, some other persons in Umuda Isingwu village where she is supposed to be voting, have been waiting for well over four hours.

“Where are the INEC officers,” the WTO DG questioned.

Hers is a questioned that several Nigerians have asked today, there have been several reports as to late arrival of INEC officials, a situation which have caused some persons to head back home, without any certainty that they will return to the queues.

In its reaction to this issue, INEC has attributed the lateness to the perennial problem of logistics.

The electoral umpire in its latest briefing noted also that insecurity contributed to the late arrivals of materials in some locations such as in Niger state where bandits reportedly launched an attached