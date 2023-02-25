2023 Elections: Outcome Of Polls Can Only Be Determined By God, Says Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said only God can determine the outcome of Saturday’s presidential election.

He said this in a chat with journalists after casting his vote earlier at polling unit 19 in the Agulu community of Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, South-East Nigeria.

“The outcome can only be determined by God, whatever God says I accept it. It is God that makes it possible for everybody; it is God that will listen and look at the yearnings of Nigerians, especially the poor people who are suffering because Nigerians have suffered enough and I believe God will hear their cry,” Obi said.

Obi voted around 11:45 after waiting in the voting queue for about 30 minutes alongside his wife, Margaret.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

[READ ALSO] Lagos Violence: Several Arrests Have Been Made, Say Police

The former Anambra State governor described the process as seamless, though he said he can’t use his own experience to assess other parts of the country.

“The process as far as I observe is okay, I thank INEC and I wish the same thing all over Nigeria because I can’t assess it from my end. But judging from that, I give them kudos, thank you, we want a free, fair, and credible election,” Obi said.

“I came there as you saw, queued up like every other voter, waited a while and within a short time I was able to vote.”

He also denied stepping down for any candidate, saying that if there is anyone that people should step down for, it should be him because he is coming up with new ideas.

“I have not stepped down for any candidate and I will not. In this election, if there is anybody people will step down for, it’s me because somebody just said I am between two formidable opponents and I said the only source of their being formidable is because they were part of those who brought us to this junction.

“So, the only person who is formidable here is me because I am coming with new ideas, I am coming with a proven track record of performance, I am coming with what you can call a clean record, I am offering a new beginning,” he said.

He also appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the voting period in areas where they were delays.