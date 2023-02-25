2023 Elections: Peter Obi Votes In Anambra, Says Process ‘Seamless’

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has cast his vote at polling unit 19 in the Agulu area of the Aniocha Local Government Area of Anambra State in Nigeria’s South-East geopolitical zone.

Obi and his wife Margaret cast their vote around 11:45am on Saturday after following the voting queue for about 30 minutes.

Addressing reporters after he voted, Obi said the process was “seamless”.

The LP flag bearer is one of the leading candidates in the race for Aso Rock. The former Anambra governor’s major contenders include Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Already, Tinubu and Atiku have voted in Lagos and Adamawa respectively.

Accreditation and voting have commenced in many polling units across Nigeria as the 87.2 million voters with Permanent Voter Cards go to the polls to elect a new president and members of the country’s National Assembly.

Officials of the country’s electoral agency, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are on ground at the 176,606 polling units scattered across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory that make up Nigeria.