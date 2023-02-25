2023 Elections | PHOTOS: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Other Prominent Nigerians At The Polls

Like millions of other Nigerians across the country, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, headed to the polls on Saturday to elect his principal President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

Some of the other prominent Nigerians who voted are former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and the vice presidential candidates of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa; and Labour Party, Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed.

These photos capture the mood at their polling units.