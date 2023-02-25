2023 Elections | PHOTOS: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Other Prominent Nigerians At The Polls

Photos capture the mood at the polling units of prominent Nigerians such as the vice presidential candidates of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa; and Labour Party, Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed.

By Oluwatobi Aworinde
Updated February 25, 2023
A photo combination of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and former President Olusegun Obasanjo

 

Like millions of other Nigerians across the country, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, headed to the polls on Saturday to elect his principal President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

Some of the other prominent Nigerians who voted are former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and the vice presidential candidates of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa; and Labour Party, Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed.

These photos capture the mood at their polling units.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo votes at his polling unit in Ikenne, Ogun State on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Credit: Twitter/@ProfOsinbajo

 

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo being accredited to vote in Ogun State on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

 

Gombe Goverror Inuwa Yahaya votes on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

 

Taraba Governor Darius Ishaku and his wife vote on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

 

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike votes on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

 

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki after voting on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

 

PDP vice presidential candidate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, votes at the Eghoma Primary School Owa Alero Polling unit 17 in Agbor Local Government Area of Delta State on February 25, 2023.

 

Peter Obi’s running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, during the exercise on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

 

Peter Obi’s wife, Margaret, votes in Anambra on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

 

Niger Governor Abubakar Bello casts his vote on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

 

Governor Abubakar Bello’s wife voting on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

 

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State being accredited to vote on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

 

Former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi during accreditation on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

 

Enugu Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi votes on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

