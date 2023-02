The president of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan says the amendment of the electoral act and the subsequent signing by President Muhammadu Buhari will reduce fraud, multiple voting the 2023 general elections.

He disclosed this immediately after he cast his vote at polling unit 001b, Katuzu Ward in Gashua, Yobe State.

According to him, the effort was a joint success between the legislature and the executive where leaders would be decided through voting.

Details Later.