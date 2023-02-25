2023 Elections: Sorting, Counting Of Votes Begin

Sorting and counting of votes for the presidential and National Assembly elections have commenced in many parts of Nigeria.

Sorting of ballot papers has begun at Danwaire Primary School in Sabon Gari in Kano State.

Sorting and counting of votes have also commenced at PU 27 Model Secondary School Maitama, Abuja. Other places include polling units 025, 026, 027, 028 in the Low-Cost Housing Estate Ward, Unit 26, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos.

Voting has also ended and sorting is underway at Unit 026 Anifowose in the Ikeja area of Lagos.

Sorting and counting are underway at Ward 03 Unit 03, St Peters Primary School, Ikeja, Lagos State.

Sorting of votes at Unit 2, Ward 5, Erinwa, Ise Ekiti, Ekiti State and at Polling Unit 012, Ajiya Ward in the Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Nigerians headed to the poll on Saturday to elect a new President and members of the National Assembly. Accreditation and voting started at 08:30am and ended at 02:30pm in many places in the 176,606 polling units across Nigeria.