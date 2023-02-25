2023 Elections: Tinubu Defeats Atiku, Obi, At El-Rufai’s Polling Unit

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has delivered his Polling Unit to the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in today’s Presidential election.

In the election result declared by the Presiding Officer of El-Rufai’s polling unit 024 at Ungwan Sariki ward 7, in Kaduna North Local Government area, the APC presidential candidate scored 173 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party who polled 134 votes.

Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party scored three votes while Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party got 20 votes.

Meanwhile, the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed lost his Polling unit to Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party in Zaria LGA of Kaduna state.

In the result announced by the Presiding Officer of Polling Unit 021 at Tudun Wada ward in Zaria Local Government, PDP scored 102 votes while the APC polled a total of 99 votes to come second.

The Labour Party came a distant third with 54 votes while the NNPP got eleven votes. The total number of accredited voters was 272.