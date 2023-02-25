2023 Elections: Tinubu’s North-East Coordinator Loses Polling Unit To Atiku

Gombe State Governor and North-East coordinator of the Tinubu Presidential Campaign, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya has lost his polling unit to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In the result, which was announced to the cheers of voters, the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar polled 215 to defeat the APC candidate, who secured 186 votes at the unit.

Declaring the result, the Preceding Officer (PO) of the Yahaya Umar 010 polling unit which is located at Government Science Secondary School Gombe, Misheal Thomas revealed that the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) polled 10 votes while Labour Party (LP) got four votes.

Misheal further disclosed that the Action Democratic Party (ADP) scored three votes while the Action Alliance (AA) got one vote.

Governor Yahaya had shortly after casting his vote praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for what he called the wonderful initiative introduced in the 2023 general elections.

He also disclosed that he was satisfied with the conduct of the election in the state. According to him, the process was rankle-free. He however, urged INEC to be more innovative in the future so that things would be easier for everybody.