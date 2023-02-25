EFCC Intercepts Woman With 18 Voter Cards In Kaduna, Another In Kano

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in the early hours of today, February 25, 2023 intercepted a woman with 18 voter cards in a sting operation at Badarwa area of Kaduna, Kaduna State.

The woman, one Maryam Mamman Alhaji, who is a member of the support group of one of the leading political parties, also had in her possession, a 17-page list containing names of eligible voters, their bank details and phone numbers as accredited under Badarwa/Malali Ward 01 and 08, Kaduna North Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

EFCC says she was nabbed after undercover operatives pretended they had voter cards and were desperate to sell them.

She is currently being grilled by operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Command of the EFCC, with a view to unravelling other members of her syndicate whom she claimed are also collecting voters’ cards and paying monies through PoS or direct bank transfers

The EFCC also arrested a man for alleged vote buying with N194,000 at Gidan Zakka polling unit, Goron Dutse area of Kano Municipal Local Government.

Similaryly, a party agents buying votes through bank transfers to voters was also arrested in Abaji FCT.