El-Rufai Votes, Decries Low Turnout Across Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai on Saturday cast his vote at the Ungwan Sariki Polling Unit in the Kaduna North Local Government Area.

Speaking to journalists after voting, El-Rufai decried the low turnout of voters in many polling units across Kaduna.

Warning that voter apathy could affect the electorate from electing credible leaders who will lead them for the next four years, the governor called on all eligible voters to come out and exercise their franchise.

El-Rufai also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the new improvement in the electoral process.

“I must commend INEC for this improvement. So far, everything happened orderly across the state. All the reports we are getting are positive. My only concern is low voter turnout, people are not coming out to vote,” the governor said.

“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to everyone to please come out. You have once in every four years an opportunity to pick your leaders and you should take it seriously. Please don’t stay at home, come out and vote.”

He however disclosed that there was a reported incident of ballot box snatching by some political thugs at a polling unit in the southern part of Kaduna State

El-Rufai added, “Last night, the Rice Mill was attacked by people suspected to be PDP thugs. Police is investigating. This morning, we got a report of one incident in Southern Kaduna where BVAS, ballot boxes were snatched and in Zuba where there was another incident of two ballot boxes being snatched.

“Of course, these are no incidents at all. Whether you snatch ballot boxes or BVAS or not, it doesn’t matter these days. The technology has gone beyond the primitive rigging system that political actors are used to.”