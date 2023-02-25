Obi Defeats Atiku, Tinubu At David Mark’s Polling Unit

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has won the polling units of former Senate President, David Mark, located at the VIP Unit One with the GRA Otukpo, Benue State.

Obi won with one hundred and seventy-eight (178) votes ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar who got twenty-two (22) and eighteen (18) votes respectively.

The chant of “Obi! Obi!!” rented the air upon announcement of the result, many young persons took to the street in celebration.

In a similar development, Mr Obi has won the first polling unit (PU) to be declared in the Aso Rock, Abuja vicinity.

At PU 131, which is one of the several units around the premises, he polled 17 votes to beat the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu who got six votes, and their counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who garnered three votes.

Earlier, Obi cast his vote at polling unit 19 in the Agulu area of the Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State in Nigeria’s South-East geopolitical zone.

Obi and his wife Margaret cast their vote around 11:45 am on Saturday after following the voting queue for about 30 minutes.

Addressing reporters after he voted, Obi said the process was “seamless”, adding that