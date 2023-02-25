Trending Video Shows Man Threatening Voters, Electoral Officers In Surulere

A trending video making the rounds on social media has shown a man allegedly affiliated to the All Progressive Congress (APC), bullying and threatening people who want to vote for any political party other than the APC.

This incident reportedly took place at Fehintola Giwa Street, a polling unit in Aguda, Surulere, Lagos State.

In the viral video, the agent said: “If you no fit vote APC for here, go your house, nobody force you come here.

“Go house o, if I see you vote another party , I go come look am, if I see you vote another party you go enter my trouble .

“We no come play for here o , this territory wey you Dey na APC o, Go your house, go relax.”

Voters and INEC agents were observed going about their activities during the occurrence.

Below is the video as shared by many on social media:

APC agent caught on camera threatening voters who won’t vote APC to go home. Location: Fehintola Giwa Street Aguda, Surulere, Lagos state.#NigeriaElections2023

pic.twitter.com/wvlgitJuQ4 Advertisement — Rinu Oduala 🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) February 25, 2023

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has been speaking about “isolated cases of violence” in certain areas of the state.

He said the force anticipated the development and prepared for it, adding that several arrests have been made and operatives are still in the field ensuring that the election is conducted in a very peaceful manner.