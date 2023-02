2023 Elections: Atiku Leads In 11 Adamawa LGAs As Obi Clinches Numan

As collation of presidential election results conclude in 12 of the 21 local government areas of Adamawa State on Sunday evening, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has gained a significant lead.

The PDP came out on top in Lamurde, Gerei, Shelleng, Guyuk, Toungo, Ganye, Mayo-Belwa, Song, Demsa, Fufore, and Yola South.

Meanwhile, LP’s Peter Obi won in Numan.

So far, in the former Vice President’s home state of Adamawa, the PDP has polled a total of 213,117 votes, followed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) with 99,898, Labour Party (LP) with 56,857, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) with 3,609.

See full results by LGA below:

LAMURDE LGA

TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS – 76,097

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 25,105

A – 37

AA – 17

AAC – 45

ADC – 307

ADP – 51

APC – 3,645

APGA – 16

APM – 13

APP – 05

BP – 31

LP – 9,744

NNPP – 188

NRM – 40

PDP – 9,912

PRP – 18

SDP – 46

YPP – 07

ZLP – 91

TOTAL VALID VOTES – 24,213

REJECTED VOTES – 858

TOTAL VOTES CAST – 25,071

GEREI LGA

TOTAL NO. OF REGISTERED VOTERS – 88,154

TOTAL NO. OF ACCREDITED VOTERS – 32,822

A – 11

AA – 19

AAC – 12

ADC – 100

Adp – 68

APC – 8,551

APGA – 25

APM – 20

APP – 15

RP – 11

LP – 3745

NNPP – 254

NRM – 63

PDP – 17,557

PRP – 25

SDP – 25

YPP – 42

ZLP – 67

TOTAL VALID VOTES – 30,590

REJECTED VOTES – 2,174

TOTAL VOTES CAST – 32,764

SHELLENG LGA

TOTAL NO. OF REGISTERED VOTERS – 66,379

TOTAL NO. OF ACCREDITED VOTERS – 23,037

A – 12

AA – 09

AAC – 03

ADC – 44

Adp – 30

APC – 6,213

APGA – 15

APM – 10

APP – 10

BP – 9

LP – 1,028

NNPP – 69

NRM – 29

PDP – 14,765

PRP – 34

SDP – 156

YPP – 07

ZLP – 39

TOTAL VALID VOTES – 22,482

REJECTED VOTES – 493

TOTAL VOTES CAST – 22,975

GUYUK LGA

TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS – 78,401

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 30,170

A – 23

AA – 14

AAC – 29

ADC – 109

ADP – 54

APC – 5,904

APGA – 15

APM – 08

APP – 13

BP – 17

LP – 8,165

NNPP – 91

NRM – 30

PDP – 13,942

PRP – 19

SDP – 152

YPP – 06

ZLP – 126

TOTAL VALID VOTES – 28,717

REJECTED VOTES – 886

TOTAL VOTES CAST – 29,603

TOUNGO LGA

TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS – 44,450

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 13,354

A – 15

AA – 15

AAC – 15

ADC – 52

ADP – 42

APC – 4163

APGA – 32

APM – 15

APP – 10

BP – 09

LP – 651

NNPP – 59

MRM – 34

PDP – 7,401

PRP – 13

SDP 18

YPP – 21

ZLP – 32

TOTAL VALID VOTES – 12,579

REJECTED VOTES – 718

TOTAL VOTES CAST – 13,315

GANYE LGA

TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS – 100,765

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 35,497

A – 25

AA – 21

AAC – 25

ADC – 105

ADP – 152

APC – 10,112

APGA – 65

APM – 33

APP – 20

BP – 12

LP – 1,069

NNPP – 191

NRM – 94

PDP – 21,672

PRP – 38

SDP – 32

YPP – 49

ZLP – 68

TOTAL VALID VOTES – 33,783

REJECTED VOTES – 1,211

TOTAL VOTES CAST – 34,994

MAYO-BELWA LGA

TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS – 105,663

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 40,233

A – 17

AA – 12

AAC – 08

ADC – 116

ADP – 94

APC – 13,271

APGA – 35

APM – 16

APP – 05

BP – 09

LP – 1,392

NNPP – 280

NRM – 49

PDP – 23,479

PRP – 31

SDP – 28

YPP – 191

ZLP – 55

TOTAL VALID VOTES – 39,088

REJECTED VOTES – 1,119

TOTAL VOTES CAST – 40,207

SONG LGA

TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS – 110,706

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 44,319

A – 26

AA – 26

AAC – 43

ADC – 196

ADP – 117

APC – 10,993

APGA – 82

APM – 79

APP – 33

BP – 46

LP – 8,506

NNPP – 1,223

NRM – 79

PDP – 20,406

PRP – 79

SDP – 98

YPP – 43

ZLP – 118

TOTAL VALID VOTES – 42,193

REJECTED VOTES – 2,054

TOTAL VOTES CAST – 44,247

NUMAN LGA

TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS – 92,086

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 26,311

A – 56

AA – 13

AAC – 42

ADC – 270

ADP – 49

APC – 5,115

APGA – 19

APM – 15

APP – 14

BP – 34

LP – 10,229

NNPP – 168

NRM – 42

PDP – 8,984

PRP – 12

SDP – 84

YPP – 18

ZLP – 154

TOTAL VALID VOTES – 25,318

REJECTED VOTES – 992

TOTAL VOTES CAST – 26,310

DEMSA LGA

TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS – 96,907

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 33,730

A – 54

AA – 09

AAC – 60

ADC – 262

ADP – 110

APC – 5,746

APGA – 63

APM – 33

APP – 17

BP – 52

LP – 7,962

NNPP – 199

NRM – 63

PDP – 17,166

PRP – 34

SDP – 95

YPP – 10

ZLP – 175

TOTAL VALID VOTES – 32,110

REJECTED VOTES – 1,609

TOTAL VOTES CAST – 33,719