2023 Elections: INEC Opens Collation Centre In Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday formally opened the 2023 presidential election collation centre at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu opened the centre and set certain ground rules for the collation of results.

“The collation centre is hereby declared open until the final announcement of the results of the 2023 presidential election,” he said.

He said the collation of presidential election results will be done at four levels — first at the 8,889 wards, then at the 774 local government areas, then the Resident Electoral Commissioners at the 36 states and the FCT will submit the votes per candidate in Abuja.

The electoral chief said the collation centre will be open all day and all night with short breaks.

He also cautioned political parties to only draw their figures from INEC and announced that collation from states will resume by 6pm.

Presidential and National Assembly elections were held in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja on Saturday.

More to follow…