2023 Elections: Lalong Loses Polling Unit To Obi, Clinches Senate Seat

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has lost in his polling unit to the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The governor cast his vote on Saturday at Polling Unit 015 situated in Kurumbo Ward B of Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Located at the LEA Primary School Ajikamai, the unit has 1,261 registered voters.

INEC presiding officer in the Unit, Sowan Paul, said the Labour Party scored 104, the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 88 and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored eight votes.

Lalong, who is also the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, is the senatorial candidate of the APC in the district.

He clinched a seat in the Nigerian Senate after gathering 143 votes to defeat his opponents in the PDP and LP respectively.

His party also secured a seat in the House of Representatives also as the APC polled 133 votes, ahead of the other parties.

Below are the figures from Saturday’s polls in the Polling Unit:

PRESIDENTIAL

LP – 104

APC – 88

PDP – 8

SENATE

APC – 143

PDP – 39

LP – 14

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

APC – 133

PDP – 47

LP – 19