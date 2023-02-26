2023 Elections: LP Campaign DG ‘Hopes INEC Will Do The Right Thing’

The Director General of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council, Akin Osuntokun, says he is hoping that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will do “the right thing” regarding Saturday’s presidential election.

Expressing doubt over the conduct of the process by INEC, Osuntokun said he wants to be “pleasantly surprised” by the electoral umpire.

“I have no sufficient right indices to believe that the right thing will be done. I want to be pleasantly surprised. I don’t want to say that what is going to happen is going to be wrong, I can only hope that INEC will do the right thing,” he said on Channels Television on Sunday.

“Within the context of this election in which we find ourselves, I have no expectation that INEC will do the right thing, I can only hope,” Osuntokun said.

The LP campaign DG expressed dissatisfaction with the delay in uploading of results on the Commission’s election results portal, adding that results were supposed to have been uploaded almost immediately after the counting of votes were concluded at the polling units.

He said INEC should not only be transparent but must be seen to be transparent.