2023: INEC Collation Centre In Rivers Awaits Results From LGAs

The collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Rivers State is still awaiting physical results of the presidential and national assembly elections from the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

Channels Television Reporter, Reuben Okwa, who arrived the state INEC collation centre on the popular Aba Road in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital in the early hours of Sunday, reports that the centre is yet to come alive with activities as few INEC officials could be seen.

Security is however top notch as men of the Nigerian Police Force, Nigeria Army and personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps are stationed at the entrance of the INEC Head Office with a section of the road leading to the office temporary blocked.

The Head, INEC Voter Education in Rivers State, Mark Usolor, had Sunday morning, appealed to journalists in the collation centre to exercise patience as results of the presidential and national assembly elections in the state are being expected.

As at 11am no result has been received from any local government in Rivers State.

The presidential and national assembly elections conducted on Saturday across the state was largely peaceful.

There were, however, reports of intermittent failure of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to capture some voters as well as late arrival of electoral materials which delayed the polls in some polling units.