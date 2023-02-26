LP Chairman Claims INEC Officials Manipulating, Manufacturing Results

The Labour Party has cried foul citing manipulation and manufacturing of results by INEC officials in states across the country particularly Lagos, Edo, Rivers and Imo.

At a press briefing at the party headquarters in Abuja, the party’s national chairman, Julius Abure also decries the violence metted out on Labour Party supporters.

The party called on INEC to cancel the presidential results which they describe as manufactured in parts of the country particularly Rivers State.

They asked President Muhammadu Buhari to keep his word of ensuring the 2023 elections are free fair and credible.

The party also stated that they will only accept true results obtained at the polling units.