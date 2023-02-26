INEC To Commence Collation For Presidential Election By Noon

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC) says officials would commence the collation of 2023 presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday at noon.

He announced this at a news conference on the polls on Saturday in Abuja.

“I will like to invite you at midday tomorrow (Sunday) for the official opening of the National Innovation Centre for the 2023 general elections.

“We hope that by tomorrow, we expect to have some of the election results coming from states, particularly for the presidential election.

“So, the collation centre for the presidential election will open midday tomorrow,” the INEC boss disclosed.

He added that there won’t be need to address Nigerians before Sunday except if there was an urgent development needing to addressed.